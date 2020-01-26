Contact Lens Market To Experience An Impressive Growth During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

The “Contact Lens Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Segmentation

Based on product, the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market has been segmented into instruments & software, kits & reagents, and services. In terms of technology, the market has been divided into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarrays, and DNA sequencing. In terms of animal type, the market has been classified into companion animals and livestock animals. Based on disease indication, the market has been segmented into vector-borne diseases, respiratory pathogens detection, diarrhea pathogens detection, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been segregated into hospitals/clinics and reference laboratories.

Geographically, the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Each region has been further segmented into major countries/sub-regions. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC, South Africa, and Mexico.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Competition Landscape

The report also profiles major players operating in the veterinary molecular diagnostics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Thorough market share analysis of major companies operating in the market has also been provided in the report. Key companies profiled in the report are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., VCA, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novacyt Group, QIAGEN N.V., Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH & Co KG, HealthGene Corporation, and Bioneer.

The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Product

Instruments & Software

Kits & Reagents

Services

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarrays

DNA Sequencing

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Disease Indication

Vector-borne Diseases

Respiratory Pathogens Detection

Diarrhea Pathogens Detection

Others

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by End-user

Hospitals/Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia & New Zealand

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



