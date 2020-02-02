Contact Center Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Cisco Systems Genpact Limited, Verint Systems 8×8, Genesys, Oracle Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation and SAP SE

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Contact Center Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Contact Center Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Contact Center Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Contact Center Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Contact Center Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the Contact Center Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Contact Center Analytics market.

Global Contact Center Analytics Market is projected to reach 2,398.3 million by 2025 from an estimated value of 723.2 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Contact Center Analytics Market include:

Cisco Systems Genpact Limited

Verint Systems 8×8

Genesys

Oracle Corporation