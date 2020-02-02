Contact Adhesives Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- 3M Company, Ashland Bostik, Delo Industrial Adhesives, Huntsman International, Illinois Tool Works

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Contact Adhesives Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Contact Adhesives market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Contact Adhesives market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Contact Adhesives players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Contact Adhesives industry situations. According to the research, the Contact Adhesives market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Contact Adhesives market.

Global Contact Adhesive Market was valued USD 3.94 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.05 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5 % from 2018 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Contact Adhesives Market include:

3M Company

Ashland Bostik

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Huntsman International

Illinois Tool Works

Jubilant Industries

Lord Corporation

Dymax Corporation

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Hernon Manufacturing