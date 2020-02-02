Consumer Genomics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Gene By Gene, Mapmygenome, Color Genomics, Futura Genetics, Positive Biosciences

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Consumer Genomics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Consumer Genomics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Consumer Genomics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Consumer Genomics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Consumer Genomics industry situations. According to the research, the Consumer Genomics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Consumer Genomics market.

Global Consumer Genomics Market was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.01 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.49% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Consumer Genomics Market include:

Ancestry

Gene By Gene

Mapmygenome

Color Genomics

Futura Genetics

Positive Biosciences

Helix OpCo LLC

Pathway Genomics

MyHeritage Ltd.