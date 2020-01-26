Consumer Floriculture Market Size by Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments 2020 2025

The global consumer floriculture market size has expanded due to the factors like steady developing plant biotechnology that is inclusive of genome sequencing. As a result there is development of genetically modified flowering plants and increased yield. The growth of global floriculture market is contributed to the higher profitability gained from the factors like adoption of novel technologies, profit gained on floriculture products as compared to agriculture products is higher and growing precise management in commercial floriculture.

Moreover, growing demand for essential oil of tube rose, jasmine and rose among others has bolstered the market growth. The market of essential oils is envisioned to augment in the near future.

The global consumer floriculture market is adopting various popular marketing strategies, in which one of them is Auction. The most popular one include Dutch flower auction which sell large volume of floriculture products from inside Holland and other outside countries includes American, African and Asian countries. VBA in Aalsmeer and FLORA/HOLLAND are two biggest auctions of Dutch. In 1994, TFA (Tele Flower Auction) received an overwhelming success.

To compete with low-production countries, the consumer floriculture market trends are set which include fresh cut flowers, bedding plants and potted flowering plants. Other optimized and advanced techniques include monitoring from computer systems.

In the global consumer floriculture market, Europe holds the highest rank at consumer floriculture. And other key consumers are China and North America. Moreover, on the consumption side of the business, the trend of online consumer floriculture is able to gain high traction for sales. In terms of export market, the region that maintains the highest account is the Netherlands and it is also major junction in global cut flower trade. But the other four cut flower exporters, near to equator are, Kenya, Ecuador, Colombia and Ethiopiaare. Globally, The Netherlands plays vital role in cut flowers trading. Whereas, to the import side of the business, the major importers are USA, Japan and Europe.

The consumer floriculture market, based on the applications, is segmented into Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Decoration, Perfumes and others. While on the basis of product type, the categories of floriculture market is extended into Cut Flowers, Cut foliage, Bedding Plants, Pod Plants and Others (Bulbs and corms).

Some of the international brands of consumer floriculture that are operating throughout the globe include Dummen Orange, Karuturi Global Limited, Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG, Multiflora Ltd., The Kariki Group, Syngenta Flowers. Inc., Oserian Development Company Limited, Carzan Flowers K Ltd., Ruparelia Group, and Karen Roses.

In order to retain the market share, strategic collaborations, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions are the key strategies followed by these players. In 2017, Syngenta Flowers has introduced two new flower series including Obsession Cascade Verbena and Sunfinity Sunflower. Sunfinity has multiple branches and have 50 blooms per plant in every season. A company based out of Japan named Suntroy Flowers Ltd. Has developed world’s first blue rose with fully pigmented petals. The company sold its product under the brand name Applause in all over the Japan.

