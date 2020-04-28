Consumer Floriculture Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Consumer Floriculture Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Consumer Floriculture market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Consumer Floriculture Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Consumer Floriculture Market

Dmmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi, Oserian, Selecta One, Washington Bulb, Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Carzan Flowers, Rosebud, Kariki, Multiflora, Karen Roses, Harvest Flower, Queens Group, Ball Horticultural.

The Global Consumer Floriculture market size will increase to 52700 Million US$ by 2025, from 48100 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period.

Floriculture is a branch of horticulture addressing flower and ornamental plant cultivation and propagation of flowering plants for gardens, greenhouses, nurseries and landscapes comprising the floral industry. Floriculture crops include bedding plants, houseplants, flowering gardens and potted plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers.

As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer of consumer floriculture, with 53.24% consumption share. North America and China are also key consumers. In addition, on the consumption side of the business, the rise of online consumer floriculture sales is definitely one of these trends.

In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equator Colombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopia are gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.

The Consumer Floriculture market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Consumer Floriculture Market on the basis of Types are:

Cut Flowers, Bedding Plants, Potted Plants, Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Consumer Floriculture Market is Segmented into :

Personal Use, Gift, Conference & Activities, Other

Regions are covered by Consumer Floriculture Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Consumer Floriculture Market

-Changing Consumer Floriculture market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Consumer Floriculture market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Consumer Floriculture Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

