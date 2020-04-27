Consumer Drones Market Industry Global Market Size Status with Regional Outlook in New 2019 Research
Global Consumer Drones Market valued approximately USD 406.5 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Consumer drone market is growing at a significant pace. The major driving factor of global Consumer Drones market are rising disposable income of the individual and drones are widely adopted by photography enthusiasts. In addition, ease of operation and advancement & emergence of low-cost drones are another prominent factor aiding the consumer drones market growth. The major restraining factor of global consumer drones’ market are high cost and existence of certain rules and regulations associated with drone. Furthermore, lack of proper training to fly drone is also a major restraining factor of consumer drone market. Consumer drone is an unnamed aerial vehicle (UAV) which is designed for the mass market. The consumer drone market has their utility in both private sector as well as public sector. There are many key benefits of drones such as drones are easy to control and maneuver, drones can hover vertically in the air, they have long lasting flight time which increases if the drone is gas powered, they have ability to carry more weight and it can be used to transport packages, foods or other goods to consumer across long distances. The regional analysis of Global Consumer Drones Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.
The major market player included in this report are:
3D Robotics
Blade
Cheerson
DJI Innovations
Eachine
Hubsan
JJRC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Multi-Rotor
Nano
Other Product
By Application:
Prosumer
Toy
Photogrammetry
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Consumer Drones Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
