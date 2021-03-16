Construction Software Market 2020, Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Report Title: Construction Software Market Research Report 2020-2027 | Market Size, Share, Technologies, Trends, Growth Patterns, Investments, CAGR

Introduction , Construction software is a set of programs that enable the creation of vector-based representation in 3D formats for construction projects such as buildings, railways, and roads. It is a digital database solution used to capture, manage, and present building information models and provide flexibility to modify or change building design throughout the project lifecycle. Construction software is a kind of virtual construction facility that offers a simulation of the actual physical construction on a smart device such as a tablet, smartphone, or wearable., The global construction software market is expected to reach a value of approximately USD 2715.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2023. The market has been divided into various segments based on product, application, and region., By product, the global construction software market has been segmented into cloud-based, on-premise, and web-based. The cloud-based software segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period at a CAGR of 10.5%. One of the rising trends in Industry 4.0 is the adoption of the cloud in different industrial verticals. The cloud is capable of running large applications without the need for a supercomputer or data center. The cloud applications are powerful and scalable and are flexibly priced to attract various enterprises. Several large enterprises such as Oracle Corporation and Sage Group PLC offer construction software over the cloud as it enhances performance and cost efficiency of the system., Based on application, the global construction software market has been classified as general contractors, building owners, independent construction managers, and sub-contractors. The independent construction managers segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate registering a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Construction software offers a 3D visual representation to plan, design, and collaborate during the construction lifecycle. The key feature of construction software is integration. It helps in connecting sub-contractors with designers and provides an accurate visual representation for the sub-contractor to validate costs and manage risks

Key Players: –

The key players in the global construction software market include Sage Group PLC (UK), Oracle Corporation (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Constellation Software Inc. (Canada), Comprotex Software Inc. (US), BuilderTREND (US), BuilderMT (US), iSqFt (ConstructConnect) (US), Procore Technologies Inc. (US), and Turtle Creek Software (US).

