Construction Machinery Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Atlas Copco Construction & Mining, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial NV, Doosan Infracore, Hitachi Construction Machinery

Global Construction Machinery Market was valued at USD 173.48 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 312.80 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Construction Machinery Market include:

Atlas Copco Construction & Mining

Caterpillar

CNH Industrial NV

Doosan Infracore

Hitachi Construction Machinery

JCB

John Deere & Co.