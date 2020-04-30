Construction Chemicals Market 2020 Key Vendors, Drivers, Challenges, Strategies, Trends, Geography, Applications and 2025 Forecast

The global construction chemical market industry has been primarily driven by the demand for huge infrastructural investments with rising standard of living of the consumers. This has been a major contributing factor for the growth of construction chemical market. Few construction chemicals help in decreasing the quantity of cement and water used for construction purposes. The cost of construction chemicals over the conventional construction materials may be considerably high but the advantages are innumerable.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/296

The global construction chemicals market size is estimated to reach up to USD 73 billion by 2025 mainly driven with the increased advancements in developing countries and usage of inventive products and materials in the construction activities across the globe. The concrete admixtures covers a total market share of 42.1% followed by the construction adhesives and sealants which account to a share of 23.4%. The demand for adhesives and sealants will be due to the increased use of these chemicals in high-end car park applications for lower base and improving level of building construction industry.

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Construction Chemicals Market Size 2017 by Type (Concrete Admixture Construction, Adhesive Construction, Sealants Protective Coatings), by Application (Residential, Non-Residential/ Infrastructure), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) Trends and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global construction chemicals value for a period ranging between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the actual annual revenue with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global construction chemicals market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/construction-chemicals-market

With the demand for environment friendly execution, waterborne coatings is expected to rise. The governmental interventions being less and fair enough, the construction chemical industry has prospects to look into energy conservation and its sustainability. There are government agencies who have taken a step to promote the use of energy saving resources and ecofriendly specific chemicals which will benefit the suppliers and its end users as well. Few countries for instance USA, Canada, Western Europe and Japan have taken initiatives to improve packaging in order to reduce the labour and injury costs.

On the basis of type, the concrete admixtures dominated the global construction chemicals market to modify the properties of hardened concrete. They make the mixture more durable concrete and allow it to flow which helps increase the application time and ease of use, avoiding the mixture components from segregating. The concrete admixtures conquered the market generating more than 40% of the total global construction chemicals market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific was leading the global construction chemicals market on account of increasing demand for high infrastructure investments in the rapidly emerging economies. The residential segment is witnessing a tremendous boom due to increasing population coupled with infrastructural needs. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and urbanization is also expected to propel the market at a considerable rate.

BASF , W.R Grace and Co., Sika AG, Mapei, RPM, Pidilite, SWC, Arkema SA, Ashland, Forsoc International Limited, Bostik, Elotex, Henkal KGA, Dow Chemicals are the leading players present within the global construction chemicals market.

Key segments of the global construction chemicals market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo tons) (USD million)

Concrete Admixture

Construction Adhesive

Construction Sealants

Protective Coatings

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo tons) (USD million)

Residential

Non-Residential/ Infrastructure

Regional Overview, 2015-2025(Kilo tons) (USD million)

North America

US

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

South Korea

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Who should buy this report?

This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the construction chemicals industry, who want an in-depth insight into the market

The report will benefit:

Executives of construction chemicals manufacturing companies that are engaged in the chemical manufacturing and distribution

Managers within financial institutions looking to publish recent and forecasted statistics pertaining to construction chemicals.

Venture capitalist looking into investing capital

Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers and financial organizations looking for innovative solutions.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/296

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: [email protected]