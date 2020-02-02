Construction Chemicals Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema SA, Ashland Fosroc International Limited, Mapie S.p.A

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Construction Chemicals Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Construction Chemicals market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Construction Chemicals market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Construction Chemicals players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Construction Chemicals industry situations. According to the research, the Construction Chemicals market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Construction Chemicals market.

Global Construction Chemicals Market was valued at USD 31.25 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 47.92 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.51 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Construction Chemicals Market include:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Arkema SA

Ashland Fosroc International Limited

Mapie S.p.A

Pidilite Industries

RPM International Sika AG