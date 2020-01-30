Connected Toys By Interacting Device Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 19.3% Forecast to 2020 to 2026

The report Connected Toys By Interacting Device Market provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategies and competitive analysis of Market. It provides the Connected Toys By Interacting Device industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. This study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The Global Connected Toys Market is Expected to Grow From USD 5.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 13.8 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.3%

Top Companies in the Global Connected Toys By Interacting Device Market: Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO Group, Sphero, Sony, PLAYMOBIL, BANDAI NAMCO, K’NEX, Konami, Wonder Workshop, PlayFusion, Anki, WowWee, DXTR Labs, Denmark, Leka

GLOBAL CONNECTED TOYS BY INTERACTING DEVICE MARKET SPLIT BY PRODUCT TYPE AND APPLICATIONS:

The report segments the Global Connected Toys By Interacting Device Market on the basis of Types as follows:

Smartphone Connected Toys

App Connected Drones

Console Connected Toys

Tablet Connected Toys

On the basis of Application/End-Users , the Global Connected Toys By Interacting Device market is segmented into:

Children’s Education

Game Industry

Audiovisual Entertainment

Other

Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing economies of countries, such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and New Zealand, and Singapore provides enormous opportunities for connected toys. Moreover, high-tech electronic toys have become increasingly popular in recent years. Interactive, electronic toys with relatively high technology content have emerged as mainstream items. Furthermore, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS FOR MARKET:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Connected Toys By Interacting Device market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

