Connected Medical Device Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

About Connected Medical Device Market

Connected medical devices allow physicians to diagnose patient’s health through an integrated mobile application and provide prescriptions remotely. These devices are connected wirelessly to glucometers, heart rate & blood pressure monitors enabling them to collect vital information and send it to the physicians. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, cancer, and Alzheimer is fueling the demand for connected medical devices. According to Alpha, 7 out of 10 deaths in the America are caused due to chronic diseases. In addition, heart diseases, cancer, and stroke account for more than 50% of all yearly deaths.Moreover, growing popularity of wearable devices and increasing technological advancements are also catalyzing the growth of connected medical device market. For instance, Fitbit entered into a partnership with glucose monitoring device company Dexcom. This allows Fitbit devices to measure the heart rate and glucose level of the customer at every step.

Market Overview

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in the report include:

Johnson & Johnson

Fitbit

Dexcom

Smiths Group plc.

IBM Corporation

GE Healthcare

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd

Cisco

Inc.

iHealth Lab

Omron Corporation

Medtronic Inc.

Philips HealthCare

Market Segmentation

Based on types, the global Connected Medical Device market is primarily split into

Wearable

Non-Wearable

Based on application, the global Connected Medical Device market is primarily split into

Remote Monitoring

Consultation and Diagnosis services

Treatment services

Fitness & Wellness services

Others

Market Synopsis

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 8 chapters:

Chapter 1 , to describe Connected Medical Device market report’s – executive summary, market definition, and market scope

, to describe Connected Medical Device market report’s – executive summary, market definition, and market scope Chapter 2 , defines the Research Methodology including primary research, assumptions & exclusions, and secondary data sources.

, defines the Research Methodology including primary research, assumptions & exclusions, and secondary data sources. Chapter 3 , to explain the report segmentation & scope, key market trends (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), along with Porter’s five forces analysis and market share analysis

, to explain the report segmentation & scope, key market trends (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), along with Porter’s five forces analysis and market share analysis Chapters 4, 5, and 6 to segment the sales by type and application/end-user, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application/end-user, from 2020 to 2016.

to segment the sales by type and application/end-user, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application/end-user, from 2020 to 2016. Chapter 7 , describes the regional segmentation based on the country level for the forecast period 2020 – 2026.

, describes the regional segmentation based on the country level for the forecast period 2020 – 2026. Chapter 8, to profile the top manufacturers of Connected Medical Device, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Connected Medical Device in 2016, 2017, and 2020.

