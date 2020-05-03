Connected Logistics Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting
The “Global Connected Logistics Market” report offers compound growth from the base year and projected until 2026. The report prepared on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the market that lights shed on the market with a vision to provide a general overview of the market. The report is further fragmented on the basis of segmentation that involves product type, application, and geography. Esticast Research and Consulting provides accurate market size and forecast in relation to the major five regions. The report further evaluates various opportunities and trends to prove superior in the market.
About Connected Logistics Market
Connected Logistics Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Connected logistics plays an important role in establishing and improving interaction between various logistic networks, by monitoring the traffic throughout the supply chain and provides higher transparency and enhanced efficiency. It provides an interface to integrate multiple device facility and increase the interoperability for an easier access to required data. Connected logistics also provide the information regarding real time position of the vehicle and monitoring during transit, hence, this acts as a driving agent for the growth of the vey market. Moreover, connected logistics can provide real time information of weather and tracking details of a product. Such features are expected to propel the demands for connected logistics all over the globe. However, lack of cold chain and high wastage of temperature sensitive products such as pharmaceutical products and food & beverages might act as the major restraints for the growth of connected logistics market.
Market Overview
The research report covers various developments across the geography of the Connected Logistics market based on the tools of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. The Connected Logistics market report is capable enough to project and present data till 2026 on the basis of the global market trend. The market report presented provides key statistics based on the past and current status of the market coupled with key trends and opportunities.
The report not only analyses factors responsible for impacting the Connected Logistics market on the basis of the value chain but also evaluates industry forces that will highlight the market in the coming years. The industry forces include stumbling blocks, drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report is also providing in-depth insights on the basis of secondary tools such as SWOT, Porter’s Five Force Analysis, and PEST. The secondary based tools cover a wide spectrum of regions but focuses on key regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).
What the report features:
- Forecast and analysis of the global Connected Logistics market by the integration of opportunities, applications, market trends, from 2020-2026.
- Global analysis of the Connected Logistics market by a noteworthy progression of the market.
- Forecast and analysis of global Connected Logistics market in five major regions namely Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.
List of the Key Players of Connected Logistics:
Accenture
AT&T
Oracle
Cisco
SAP
Zebra
IBM
GT Nexus
ThingWorx
Key players mentioned in the report are based on the secondary research tool. The market share of the company is based on both primary as well as secondary based research. All shares have been presented in a precise fashion that has been determined using several resources.
The competitive landscape chapter is enlisted separately which proves as a supporting agent. The chapter sheds light and provides a visual presentation of the key players. In addition, the report also covers the designing of several strategies that are adopted by the key participants to lead the race in the long run. Various strategies include coverage of M&A, new product launch, setting up R&D team, development of infrastructure, and among others.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of types, the global Connected Logistics market is fragmented into
By Technology
Bluetooth
Cellular
Wi-Fi
ZigBee
NFC
Satellite
Based on applications, the global Connected Logistics market is split into:
Application 1
Application 2
The years that were considered for the study of this report are the following:
- Base year: 2020
- Historical year: 2014-2020
- Estimated year: 2020
- Forecast year: from 2020 to 2026
Key Benefits:
- To offer detailed information to the clients regarding the major factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that have a positive impact on the growth of the Connected Logistics market.
- To overlook and predict the market size and forecast based on the key regions namely such as Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and APAC.
