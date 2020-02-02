Connected Logistics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Zebra Technologies SECURERF, SAP, THINGWORX, AT&T And Cisco Systems,

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Connected Logistics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Connected Logistics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Connected Logistics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Connected Logistics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Connected Logistics industry situations. According to the research, the Connected Logistics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Connected Logistics market.

Global Connected Logistics Market was valued at USD 16,581 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 29,095 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.47% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Connected Logistics Market include:

Zebra Technologies SECURERF

SAP

THINGWORX