Connected Car Market by Service (OTA Update, Navigation, Cybersecurity, Multimedia Streaming, Social Media, e-Call, Autopilot, Home Integration, & Others)- Global Forecast to 2027

According to Market Study Report, Connected Car Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Connected Car Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Connected Car Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Connected Car Market is projected to reach US$ 212.7 Billion by 2027, from an estimated US$ 42.6 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 22.3%. This report spread across 213 Pages, Profiling 05 Companies and Supported with 148 Tables and 58 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Connected Car Market:

Continental (Germany)

Bosch (Germany)

HARMAN (US)

Airbiquity (US)

Visteon (US)

The ECU plays a critical role in the connected car system and helps control different electronic systems of connected cars. The data generated through the hardware components are integrated into the ECU and transmitted to the cloud platform. Due to increase in number of electronics systems, the number of ECUs has increased, and thus, the demand for ECUs is growing for the connected car market.

The North American connected car market is estimated to be the fastest. In North America, the US and Canada are economically stable and have a higher standard of living and disposable income, which leads to the demand for high-end connected car services and connectivity solutions. Infrastructure availability in the US attracts the global OEMs and Tier I to test and develop fully connected autonomous vehicles, and supportive government policies help them test vehicles on the road.

Competitive Landscape of Connected Car Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Terminology

3.2 Visionary Leaders

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

3.5 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping – Connected Car Solution Providers

4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

4.2 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping : Connected Car Manufacturers

5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

5.2 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Right to Win

7 Competitive Scenario

7.1 New Product Developments/Launches

7.2 Expansions

7.3 Acquisitions

7.4 Partnerships/Contracts

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall connected car market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.