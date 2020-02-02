Connected Car Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies PLC, DENSO Corporation, Harman International Industries

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Connected Car Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Connected Car market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Connected Car market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Connected Car players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Connected Car industry situations. According to the research, the Connected Car market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Connected Car market.

Global connected car market was valued at USD 65.55 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 196.04 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Connected Car Market include:

Bosch

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies PLC

DENSO Corporation

Harman International Industries

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Valeo