Configuration Management Market to Perceive Incremental Opportunity by2018 – 2028

The worldwide market for Configuration Management is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Configuration Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Configuration Management Market Segment by Manufacturers

Notable Developments

As the requirements of large data-based projects continually change, the need for configuration management platforms is slated to rise.

SERVICENOW INC., is an important entity operating in the global configuration management market. The need to understand and decode complex configuration data has been addressed by the company. The success of SERVICENOW INC., in developing configuration management database (CMDB) has helped the company reach the apogee of popularity. The global configuration management market is slated to become the ideal resort for companies looking to develop data repositories.

Facebook Hydra has also emerged as an important framework to create Python programs with the help of configuration management platforms. The new development by Facebook has come as a major relief for several companies looking for python-based solutions. Moreover, research projects that require swift adaptation to change can be accomplished with Facebook Hydra.

Some of the leading players operating across the global configuration management market are:

CA Technologies

BMC Software

Oracle

Alibaba Cloud

IBM

Puppet

Global Configuration Management Market: Growth Drivers

Use of Configuration Management in Defense

The design, operations, and requirement of a product are the central ideas behind its effectiveness. In order to optimize the aforementioned aspects, it is integral to institute a robust framework for configuration management. The military industry has emerged as the largest consumer of configuration management tools, and this is a key consideration from the perspective of market growth. The use of high-end systems for reconnaissance and defense across the military industries necessitates the use of configuration management tools. Furthermore, manufacturing of defense technologies is succeeded by an exhaustive process of analysing their physical attributes and information systems.

Advancements in Civil Engineering

The application of configuration management in the field of civil engineering has also generated tremendous revenues within the global market. Construction of bridges and canals requires high-level of scrutiny and maintenance even after the completion of projects. Furthermore, the need for building better structures that can withstand various external attacks has also brought configuration management under the spotlight of attention. Industrial engineering has also emerged as a key area within the field of configuration management. The unprecedented demand for retaining the functionality of dams has also generated humongous revenues within the global market.

The global configuration management market can be segmented by:

System

Software and Application

Storage

Server

Module

CMDB

Service Catalog

Service Definition

Component

Solution

Services

