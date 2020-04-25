Cone Beam Imaging Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2024

Cone beam imaging is a novel technology which has been revolutionizing diagnostic procedures and treatment monitoring in dentistry and maxillofacial surgeries. A cone beam imaging system is typically a digital X-ray scanner which is fixed on a 360-degree rotating arm. The cone-beam machine emits an X-ray beam shaped like a cone instead of a fan as in a traditional computed tomography (CT) machine. The effective dose from cone-beam imaging ranges from 6 to 477 microSv.

Various factors are likely to propel the market for cone beam imaging during the forecast period. Rise in preference of surgeons and dentists to provide superior patient comfort coupled with enhancement in patient safety is boosting the market sales of the cone beam imaging systems. A cone beam system is used with ease by just requiring the patient to sit on a chair while the scanner moves in one complete circle around the head, gathering all the scan data needed. The system eliminates the necessity of any special preparation. The procedure provides the doctor (surgeon/specialist/dentist) with images in various angles and studies of the interrelation between teeth, bones, nerves, and tissues. It allows the doctor to evaluate the patient’s condition with comprehensive data, and thus plan out the most effective treatment. Moreover, while cone beam imaging produces the same kind of superior images similar to a CT scan, it does so with less radiation. Furthermore, the technology is easy to learn and the software applications accessible for dentistry are widespread. Thus, these advantages are anticipated to move the market toward positive strides. However, the penetration of these systems in smaller private clinics may be a challenge due to higher cost considerations.

The cone beam imaging market has been segmented on the basis of product type, indication, end-user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into patient standing and patient seated variants. Based on indication, the market has been segmented into dentistry and maxillofacial surgery. In dentistry, the most common indications for cone beam imaging are periodontics, endodontics, orthodontics, and dental implants. This includes techniques such as examining the teeth and facial structures for orthodontic treatment planning, evaluating the jaws for placing dental implants, assessing the temporomandibular joints for figuring degenerative changes, evaluating the closeness of lower wisdom teeth to the mandibular nerve before its extraction procedure, and examining teeth and bone for signs of cysts, infections, or tumors. Conventional tomography has been widely replaced by cone beam images for these factors. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into specialty clinics and hospitals.

Geographically, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are anticipated to garner higher shares in the cone beam imaging market owing to high adoption of leading edge technologies. Moreover, the dental specialty clinics and hospitals in these regions have the capital to switch to such systems compared to their counterparts in emerging economies. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, approximately 3 million U.S. citizens have implants and that number is growing by nearly 500,000 per year. In addition, the adoption rate of cone beam imaging systems is fairly high in the U.S. Thus, the cone beam imaging market in North America is projected a promising growth during the forecast period. Dental treatment is relatively much cheaper in countries such as India and Brazil, and thus these countries act as a medical tourism hub for dental procedures. To make medical tourism more patient friendly, leading end-users may adopt to cone beam imaging technologies in Asia Pacific and Latin America during the forecast period. These regions thus plausibly represent the most attractive markets for key players to invest during the next seven to eight years.

The key players operating in the market include Biolase, Inc., Ray Medical Co., Ltd, Sirona Dental Systems, Gendex Dental Systems, Carestream, Imaging Sciences International, LLC, Prexion, Inc., Planmeca USA, Inc., and Genoray America Inc.