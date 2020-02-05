Conductive Epoxy Market Quality, Reliability, User Demands, and Growth Rate 2018 to 2022

Conductive epoxy is a kind of epoxy resin, which has the property to conduct electrical or thermal energy on the applied surfaces. It comes in many forms such as adhesive, coating, and composites and is being implemented to the products according to the needs. It has a better property than conventional soldering and coatings along with easy installation, due to which it is utilized in assembling small parts of electrical & electronic products. The conductive epoxy adhesive is a commonly used application for conductive epoxy, which has major usage in the electrical & electronic industry. Coating and composites are other key areas for the conductive epoxy utilization.

The conductive epoxy market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology, wherein our industry experts and panel of primary participants helped in compiling the best quality with realistic parametric estimations. Further, the participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the conductive epoxy market. China possesses the advantage of having big manufacturing and consumption markets, thus providing the maximum contribution toward the global conductive epoxy market. North America is the second major consumer of the global conductive epoxy market owing to the large technological and electrical appliances consumption industries. The countries in Middle East & Africa show a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing industrialization. Globally, the demand for conductive epoxy is growing consistently, especially in Asia Pacific and North America. This growth is supported by the increasing infrastructural activities along with automotive industries in these regions.

Globally, the conductive epoxy adhesive dominates the application segment for conductive epoxy products with better properties and higher adaptation. Other than adhesive, conductive epoxy coating acquires a major market in the epoxy market. New upcoming technologies based on novel bio-based materials are giving a tough competition to the conductive epoxy market.

The study of the global conductive epoxy market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long-term. The study ensures a 360° view bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

According to Infoholic Research, the global conductive epoxy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2016–2022 to reach $7.52 billion by 2022. The adhesive segment is expected to maintain a global dominance in the application segments largely driven by China and India. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the highest growth toward the global conductive epoxy market. Some of the key players in the global conductive epoxy market include BASF S.E., Henkel, and AkzoNobel.

Applications Adhesives Coating Composites

End-users Electrical & Electronics Transportation Solar Systems

Regions Asia Pacific Europe North America Rest of the World

Industry outlook: Market trends and drivers, restraints, and opportunities

