Conductive Adhesive Market with Positive Long-Term Growth Outlook 2019-2027 | Henkel, Uninwell, Dow Corning, 3M, ThreeBond, Hitachi, TeamChem

This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2019–2027, thus making the conductive adhesive market to grow at a CAGR 5.8% to take it to $20.24 billion by 2027.

Conductive adhesives are materials that allow the flow of electricity along with adhesion and are also known as cold solder. These adhesives are mainly deployed for electrical conductivity and easy repair through adhesion or bonding.

Top Leading Companies of Conductive Adhesive Market:-

Henkel

Uninwell

Dow Corning

3M

ThreeBond

Hitachi

TeamChem

Epoxy

Panacol-Elosol

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC

Creative Materials

Rogers Corporation

Shanghai Huayi

Dongguan New Orient

Nanjing XILITE

Foshan Resink

This report focuses on Conductive Adhesive Market and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Conductive Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Conductive Adhesive market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Conductive Adhesive Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Isotropic Conductive Adhesive (ICA).

Anisotropic Conductive Adhesive (ACA)

Conductive Adhesive Market segment by Application, split into

Electronic Packaging

Flat Panel Displays

Fine Pitch Interconnection

