Concrete Admixtures Market Revenue for Manufacturers, Products, Applications and Forecasts 2020-2026

Bergeoning Construction Infrastructure across Emerging Economies to Reckon Lucrative Returns in Global Concrete Admixtures Market.

Robust outlook of the global construction sector is touted to incur incremental growth opportunities in concrete admixtures market. Infrastructural upliftment remains core to address stark development gaps across sectors globally. Construction as a whole is undergoing definitive alterations with consumer preferences inclining towards green building practices. This paradigm shift is envisioned to bolster tangible changes in construction material compositions, allowing manufacturers to include eco-friendly, low emission concrete admixtures to sustain ecological balance.

Factors as such are anticipated to drive multilayered growth opportunities in global concrete admixtures market in forthcoming years. Countries such as China are pioneering green construction protocols, thus significantly elevating need and scope for concrete admixtures. Recent developments indicate that China is keen on investing a total of over $13 trillion in building construction through 2030.

Besides matured economies investing tangibly towards infrastructure development, emerging economies across Asian region such as India and China are leading the way in construction projects. To cite an instance, Indian Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) has recently amassed a whopping Rs. 100 billion favoring road infrastructure with novel highway and port projects.

The organization is likely to further engage in fund raising endeavors to propel detailed infrastructure upliftemt across the region. Additional factors such as surge in foreign direct investments, ample loan sanctioning aids also expedite growth prospects in the construction sector, allowing the global concrete admixtures market to pursue indomitable growth.

Strides in Green Construction to Pave Way for Improved Concrete Admixtures

Development of exclusive public-private partnership programs in developing countries such as India, expansion in road construction and highway development to create favorable interstate communication favoring transactions is likely to serve a potential growth propellant in the construction sector, also manifesting lucratively towards global concrete admixtures market.

Despite tremendous slowdown in Chinese construction industry, the country is expected to remain considerably significant with its budding bilateral relations with neighboring countries such as Philippines. Road and railway sectors in particular will be reigning strong, inviting substantial upbeat in the construction sector.

Green construction is highly dependent on the use of unique and improved building components that have high pollution absorption capabilities to reduce emissions. Concrete admixtures are developed on the basis of photocatalytic reaction based on which when light hits concrete surfaces, admixtures help in triggering certain chemical reactions that break down pollutants into less complex components such as water, oxygen as well as salts, thereby significantly diminishing environmental pollution.

Aesthetic Improvisation Remains Crucial for Greater Adoption of Concrete Admixtures

These breakthroughs in concrete technology are poised to reflect favorably towards sustainable growth in global concrete admixtures market. Concrete admixtures are integral building components that are extensively added to concrete in order to improve its properties to deliver high functionality besides improvising aesthetics of cement. To meet a range of functional requirements, concrete admixtures are extensively used in various varieties such as air entraining and water reducing concrete admixtures. Other types of admixtures are also used to enhance corrosion resistance, improve bonding as well as improve coloration.

Aggregate Industries Launch Novel Water Resistant Concrete Admixture to Improve Underwater Construction

Companies are fast undersigning collaborative agreements to diversify their concrete aggregate mixtures in a bid to sustain staggering competition. In a recent development, Aggregate Industries has inked a deal with Germany based BASF to unveil a host of high end water tight concrete, having water reducing concrete admixtures as a core ingredient. This new range has been specifically designed to meet challenging under water construction challenges. It markedly cuts on installation duration with extensive water resistance properties. This recent development is expected to mimic strong growth potential in global concrete admixtures market.

Further, BASF Construction Chemicals has lately added its recent concrete admixture to enhance construction capabilities such as finishing and durability. The technology used by BASF is known as Super Retention Technology, this newly added concrete admixture is likely to mimic progress in sustainable construction which is gaining traction across construction intensive countries such as India.

Need for lightweight and heavy load bearing walling system has made way for yet another concrete admixture based light walling series, SanteQ. This particular variant of loadbearing wall uses a specific concrete infill to sustain heavy loads. Several countries such as South Africa have spearheaded the need to construct such high end concrete to meet the nuances of green building and sustainable construction protocols to reduce carbon footprint. The infill material is recycled polystyrene improved with concrete admixtures as well as cement. These ongoing developments are poised to reflect high investment returns in global concrete admixtures market.

M&A remain Staple Growth Strategies in Global Concrete Admixtures Market

M&A remain staple growth stimulants in global concrete admixtures space. In this light, Berger paints India has recently undersigned an acquisition deal to own cent percent stakes in a local company, specializing in manufacturing construction building materials. The company, STPL is widely acknowledged for its elaborate building construction ingredients such as concrete admixtures, flooring components, water guard chemicals, and the like. The development is likely to further expedite growth potential in concrete admixtures market, aligning with massive construction boom in the region.

Silica based concrete admixtures are highly preferred to reduce instances of bleed water channels capillary channels. Silicate admixtures release silica. To increase permeability in concrete, admixtures have surfaced as ideal solutions when used in specific amounts. Companies and stakeholders are therefore investing substantially towards developing silicone based concrete admixtures. Renowned construction material producer, Wacker Group has opened a new center for concrete and cement building in China. The facility is envisioned to develop unique silicone based materials aimed at improving the properties of concrete for sustainable construction. The facility is likely to focus specifically towards silicone concrete admixtures.

Following is a snapshot of some of the most prominent segments in global concrete admixtures market.

By Product Type: Concrete Admixtures Market

Mineral Admixtures

Chemical Admixtures

By End-User: Concrete Admixtures Market

Residential

Infrastructure

Commercial

In its subsequent sections, the report further sheds light on geographical diversification of global concrete admixtures market

Global Concrete Admixtures Market: By Region

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

Further in the course of the report readers are also presented substantial information on competition spectrum, highlighting frontline players in global concrete admixtures market. A thorough analytical review of potential business strategies undertaken by each of the players has been undertaken to delve deeper into identifying tactical business strategies, fueling growth in global concrete admixtures market. Some of the frontline players in global concrete admixtures market include, BASF SE, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Mapei S.P.A, Concrete Additives and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.CHRYSO S.A.S., and CICO Technologies Ltd amongst a trail of others.

Key market Movements

Strides in green construction to remain crucial in adoption upsurge of concrete admixtures

Need to improve functional capabilities of cement besides aesthetic appearance further induce adoption

Novel chemical concrete admixtures surface to resonate growing needs of underwater construction

Besides portfolio diversification, M&A collaborations remain crucial growth strategies

Emerging economies across Asian region to keep growth upbeat in the forthcoming years.

Key Deliverables

• Market valuation in terms of value and volume of the global global concrete admixtures market through the forecast span, 2019-25

• Comprehensive market evaluation across major regions based on market segmentation

• A thorough rundown on market dynamics such as drivers, threats, challenges, opportunities

• A clear analytical review of competition spectrum, highlighting industry forerunners, company as well as product portfolios

• Major highlights on winning marketing strategies adopted by leading players

