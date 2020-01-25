Concrete Admixtures Market by Product Type (Superplasticizers, Normal Plasticizers, Accelerating, Retarding, Air-entraining, Water-proofing)- Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Concrete Admixtures Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Concrete Admixtures Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Concrete Admixtures Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Concrete Admixtures Market size is projected to grow from US$ 15.4 Billion in 2019 to US$ 24.0 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.3%, between 2019 and 2024. This report spread across 171 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 117 Tables and 48 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Concrete Admixtures Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

SIKA AG (Switzerland)

GCP Applied Technologies (US)

RPM International Inc. (US)

Fosroc International Inc. (UK)

Mapei S.P.A (Italy)

CICO Technologies Ltd. (India)

CHRYSO S.A.S (France)

Concrete Additives and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH (Germany)

The super plasticizers accounted for the majority of the concrete admixtures market share in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period between 2019 and 2024.Increasing construction activities are expected to play a vital role in driving he growth of the segment.

Super plasticizers, or high-range water reducers (HRWR), reduce water content by 12-30%, and can be added to concrete with a low-to-normal slump and water-cement ratio to make high-slump flowing concrete. These admixtures improve the work ability of the concrete to a great extent than the conventional water-reducing admixtures. Super plasticizers are added to concrete just before its use, which makes it convenient for the user to control the discharge of concrete and reduce slump.

The infrastructure sector develops in tandem with the growth and development of the global economy. The increasing demand for infrastructure development and the easy availability of debt financing have led to a strong focus on this sector. Infrastructure projects are mainly funded by governments, globally, to ensure good public infrastructure, which, in collaboration with the private sector, keeps the economy in a good shape.

Report Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the concrete admixtures market on the basis of the product type, end-use sector, and region. Based on product type, the concrete admixtures market has been segmented into super plasticizers, normal plasticizers, accelerating admixtures, retarding admixtures, air-entraining admixtures, water-proofing admixtures and others (coloring agents, corrosion inhibitors, flame retardants, and fibers). Based on end-use sector, the concrete admixtures market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and infrastructure.