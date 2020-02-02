Concentrated Tomatoes Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players 2018 to 2028

Concentrated Tomatoes Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint

This Concentrated Tomatoes Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2018 to 2028 as the forecast timeframe.

Growing Awareness of Good Health Boosting the Demand for Concentrated Tomatoes

An increasing number of diseases and various health concerns brought about by poor lifestyle, stress, pollution, and other factors are pushing people to move to more healthy food ingredients in their day-to-day consumption. This shift towards health consciousness is acting in favor of the concentrated tomatoes market, pushing consumption and sales in the worldwide market. Application of concentrated tomatoes in food and beverages has witnessed a spur in the recent years. Concentrated tomatoes can be blended with juices and soups and can also be mixed in breakfast smoothies; this trend is fast gaining traction among people.

Increasing Application of Concentrated Tomatoes in Readymade Food Products to Boost Market Revenue Growth

A growing number of working people leading a fast-paced life has led to a rise in demand for convenience and ready-to-consume food and beverage products. This has accelerated the demand for concentrated tomatoes, which are used as a key ingredient in ready meals. Tomatoes being good in flavor and taste, the use of tomato based ingredients like concentrated tomatoes has gained immense traction in the readymade food products sector. The surging trend of ready-to-consume food products such as soups and smoothies is boosting the demand for concentrated tomatoes, which are used to enhance the taste of readymade food products.

Organic concentrated tomatoes are also expected to gain widespread acceptance as these are processed without any chemicals and are a natural and safe food ingredient. The growing emphasis on good health and awareness of the ill-effects of chemically processed food ingredients is expected to result in mass consumption of organic concentrated tomatoes in the coming years, thereby fueling growth in revenue of the concentrated tomatoes market. This is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of concentrated tomatoes in the near future.

