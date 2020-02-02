Computer Vision in Healthcare Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Intel Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Computer Vision in Healthcare Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Computer Vision in Healthcare market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Computer Vision in Healthcare market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Computer Vision in Healthcare players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Computer Vision in Healthcare industry situations. According to the research, the Computer Vision in Healthcare market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Computer Vision in Healthcare market.

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 229.58 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5317.75 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 48.13% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market include:

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM

Google

Microsoft

Intel Corporation

Basler AG

AiCure

iCAD

Xilinx