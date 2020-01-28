Computer Numerical Control Market to Grow with a High CAGR

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Computer Numerical Control Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Computer Numerical Control and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Computer Numerical Control, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Computer Numerical Control

What you should look for in a Computer Numerical Control solution

What trends are driving the adoption

About the capabilities Computer Numerical Control provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

MONDRAGON Corporation

GSK CNC Equipment

Soft Servo Systems

Heidenhain GmbH

Bosch Rexroth AG

Siemens AG

Sandvik AB

Haas Automation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global computer numerical control market by type:

Lathes

Mills

Routers

Grinders

Global computer numerical control market by application:

Aerospace and Defense

Automobile

Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Machinery

Global computer numerical control market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

