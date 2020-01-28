Computer Numerical Control Market to Grow with a High CAGR

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Computer Numerical Control Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Computer Numerical Control and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Computer Numerical Control, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
Vendors profiled in this report:
- MONDRAGON Corporation
- GSK CNC Equipment
- Soft Servo Systems
- Heidenhain GmbH
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Siemens AG
- Sandvik AB
- Haas Automation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Fanuc Corporation
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global computer numerical control market by type:
- Lathes
- Mills
- Routers
- Grinders
Global computer numerical control market by application:
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automobile
- Electronics
- Healthcare
- Industrial Machinery
Global computer numerical control market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
