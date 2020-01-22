Computer Graphics Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate

In this report, the global Computer Graphics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The report also includes key developments in the computer graphics market form 2001 onwards. Porter Five Force analysis is also included in the report. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stake holders in the computer graphics market is also covered in the report.

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global computer graphics market based on their 2015 revenues, profiling of major players (hardware and application software providers). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2013 to 2016. The key players profiled in the global computer graphics market include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., ARM Ltd., Intel Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, Nvidia Corporation, Sony Corporation, Adobe Systems Ltd., Siemens PLM Software, Autodesk Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Dassault Systèmes SA. Other players include Matrox, Mentor Graphics, Inc. and 3D PLM-related software providers including, PTC, SAP PLM, Oracle PLM etc.

The global computer graphics market is segmented as below:

Global Computer Graphics Market, By Component

Hardware

Application Software

Global Computer Graphics Market, By Application

CAD

Image Processing

Entertainment (3D/Animation/Visual Effects (VFX))

User Interfaces

Others (Education Graphics, etc.)

Global Computer Graphics Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



