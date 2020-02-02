Computer Assisted Coding Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- 3M Company, Optum, Nuance Communications, Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Computer Assisted Coding Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Computer Assisted Coding market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Computer Assisted Coding market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Computer Assisted Coding players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Computer Assisted Coding industry situations. According to the research, the Computer Assisted Coding market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Computer Assisted Coding market.

Global computer-assisted coding market is valued at USD 2.74 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Computer Assisted Coding Market include:

3M Company

Optum

Nuance Communications

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Dolbey Systems

Artificial Medical Intelligence

Craneware PLC

Athenahealth

Streamline Health Solutions

Trucode

M*Modal IP

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

EPIC Systems Corporation