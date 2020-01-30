Computer Aided Detection Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis by 2027
Computer Aided Detection Market Report
the Computer Aided Detection market is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).
companies profiled in the computer aided detection market are Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Fujifilm Medical Systems USA, Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, and Philips Healthcare are among others.
The global computer aided detection market has been segmented as follows:
Computer Aided Detection Market, by Application
- Oncology
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Bone Cancer
- Others
- Cardiovascular and Neurological Indications
Computer Aided Detection Market, by Imaging Modality
- Mammography
- MRI
- Ultrasound Imaging
- Tomosynthesis
- CT
- Others
Computer Aided Detection Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
