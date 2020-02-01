You are here

Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2020-2025

The research report titled “Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics” provides you size, production data, Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business and export & import.

Key manufacturers are included in “Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics” market based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Cadence Design Systems
Synopsis
Mentor Graphics
Siemens PLM Software
Dassault Systèmes
3D Systems
SolidThinking
Altium
Autodesk
Cadonix
FreeCAD
Suzhou Gstarsoft
IronCAD
KiCad
Kubotek
Vectorworks
PTC
Zuken
ZWSOFT

Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

Major applications as follows:
Semiconductor Components
Electronics Consumer Goods
High-Technology Products
Others

Major Type as follows:
ECAD (Electronic CAD)
MCAD (Mechanical CAD)

Major points listed in the ToC are:
1 Global Market Overview
2 Regional Market
3 Key Manufacturers
4 Major End-Use
5 Market by Type
6 Price Overview
7 Conclusion

