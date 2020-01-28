Computed Tomography Scanner Market – Global Market to Record Significant Growth in the Near Future 2019-2023



A CT scan or computed tomography scan (formerly computerized axial tomography scan or CAT scan) makes use of computer-processed combinations of many X-ray measurements taken from different angles to produce cross-sectional (tomographic) images (virtual "slices") of specific areas of a scanned object, allowing the user to see inside the object without cutting. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Computed Tomography Scanner Report by Material, Application, and Geography Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the worlds major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

In this report, the global Computed Tomography Scanner market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2023.

The report firstly introduced the Computed Tomography Scanner basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the worlds main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Accuray Incorporated (U.S.)

PlanMED (Finland)

Koning Corporation (U.S.)

Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.)

PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea)

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Low-slice Scanners (< 64 slices)

Medium-slice Scanners (64 slices)

High-slice Scanners (>64 slices)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Computed Tomography Scanner for each application, including-

Oncology

Cardio and Vascular

Neurology

