Computed Tomography (CT) Market Is Thriving Worldwide By Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Top Growing Companies 2025

The Computed Tomography (CT) market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Top Companies in the Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market

Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical, Hitachi Medical Systems, Neusoft Medical Systems, Neurologica Corporation, DxRay, Samsung Medison, MARS Bioimaging, Koning Corporation.

Scope Of Report

Computed tomography refers to a digitalized X-ray imaging procedure used to diagnose the internal organs, bones, soft tissue, and blood vessels by creating their detailed image.

CT scanning helps detect different types of cancers by enabling the doctors to confirm the presence of a tumor and determine its size and location. The major factors that fuel the growth of the market are the increase in shift of medical care toward image guided interventions and technological improvement in image processing and resolution. In addition, emphasis on less invasive procedures for diagnosis as well as rise in popularity of automated workflow in emergency clinical setting supplement the market growth.

The burden of chronic diseases is on the rise across the world, and medical imaging procedures play a crucial role in the accurate diagnosis of these diseases. Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, obesity, and arthritis, are among the most common, expensive, and preventable of all health problems. According to the estimates of World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for 63% of all deaths (36 million out of 57 million global deaths) and 80% of the deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic kidney diseases, and respiratory diseases were the primary causes of death. The global cancer burden is expected to increase by 70% in the next two decades. Tobacco use, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, and unhealthy diets create a risk of death from the aforementioned non-communicable disease.

Key Market Trends

Oncology Segment by Application is Expected to Account for Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Oncology deals with the diagnosis and treatment of tumors and cancers, while cancer is one the leading causes of morbidity and mortality. Among both sexes, lung, breast, and colorectal cancers are among the most common cancers in the world, with lung cancer alone contributing to more than 13% of the total cases diagnosed.

The global cancer burden is increasing, and thus, there is a rise in the usage of imaging modalities for the diagnosis of the diseases. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, in 2018, there were an estimated 18 million cancer cases around the world, out of which, 9.5 million cases were in men and 8.5 million in women. Lung and breast cancers were the most common, globally, and contributed to 12.3% of the total number of new cases that were diagnosed in 2018. Colorectal cancer was the third-most common cancer, with a prevalence of 1.8 million new cases in 2018, according to the World Cancer Research Fund.

The Computed Tomography (CT) market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Computed Tomography (CT) Market on the basis of Types are:

By type, Low Slice CT Scanner (<64 Slices), Medium Slice CT Scanner (64 Slices), High Slice CT Scanner (>64 Slices), By diseases, Cardiovascular Applications, Oncology, Neurovascular Application, Abdomen & Pelvic Application, Pulmonary Angiogram, Spinal Application, Musculoskeletal Application

On The basis Of Application, the Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market is Segmented into :

Diagnostic centers, Hospitals, Others

Regions are covered by Computed Tomography (CT) Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

