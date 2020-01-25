Computational Creativity Market Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Growth, End-User, Top key Players and Forecast by 2025 – Adroit Market Research

The global computational creativity market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the computational creativity market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global computational creativity market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. Some of the prominent players in the global computational creativity market are IBM, Google, Microsoft, Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Autodesk, Jukedeck, HUMTAP, Amper Music , ScriptBook (Belgium), B12, The Grid, Canva, Hello Games, IntegraPay , B12 , The Grid (India), Lumen5, Skylum , Logojoy , Runway , Avia (Luxembourg), Prisma Labs , Object AI (Hong Kong), Firedrop , Obvious (France), Automated Creative , and Cyanapse .

Market Segmentation:

Based on the technology, the computational creativity market has been segmented as follows:

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning and Deep Learning (ML and DL)

Computer Vision

Based on components, the computational creativity market has been segmented as follows:

Solutions

Software Tools

Platform

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Based on application, the computational creativity market has been segmented as follows:

Marketing and Web Designing

Product Designing

Music Composition

Photography and Videography

High-End Video Gaming Development

Automated Story Generation

Others (Training Simulation and R&D)

The report answers the following questions about the computational creativity market:

What is the computational creativity market size in terms of revenue from 2019-2025, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to the Global computational creativity market?

What are the key solutions covered in the computational creativity market?

How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the industry on the basis of the analysis of futuristic scenario of the global computational creativity market?

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for Global Computational creativity market during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global computational creativity market?

What kind of new strategies are adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the global computational creativity market on the basis of the analysis of their financial stability, product offerings, and regional presence?

