Compression Load Cells Market Latest Advancements And Industry Outlook 2017 to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Compression Load Cells Market is accounted for $132.75 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $230.05 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors boosting the market are raising investment in industrial automation technologies and increasing usage of compression load cells in automotive assembly lines. However, high cost of raw materials and rising regulatory obligations for high quality industry rated material hampering the market growth of compression load cells market.

Compression Load Cells are used for measuring straight line pushing force, which is negative, along a single axis. They are highly accurate, long lasting, and usually built out of stainless steel and are therefore very strong and can handle harsh environments.

Based on Product, Digital Compression Load Cells is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The CDL Digital compression load cell uses the measurement principle by distortion of beams submitted to a compression strain. It uses strain gauges mounted in Wheatstone bridges for the conversion of strength into an electrical signal.

By Geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing demand for industrial weighting equipment’s in this region and manufacturing firms are migrating towards more automated systems.

Some of the key players in Global Compression Load Cells market are Flintec, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Interface Inc, Keli Electric Manufacturing (Ningbo) Co., Ltd, Kubota, Mettler Toledo, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Novatech Measurements Limited, PRECIA MOLEN, Rice Lake Weighing Systems, Siemens, Spectris, Vishay Precision Group, Yamato Scale Co., Ltd. and ZEMIC.

Products Covered:

• Analogue Compression Load Cells

• Digital Compression Load Cells

Applications Covered:

• Transportation

• Retail

• Medical

• Industrial

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

