Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

Faw-Volkswagen, DPCA, Beijing Hyundai, Saic-Volkswagen, DYK, Changan-Suzuki, Cherry, BYD, Lifan, Yutong, JAC, Shudu Bus, Zhongtong Bus, King Long, SG Automotive Group, Asiastar, Yangtse, Foton, Brilliance Auto, Haima, Shaolin Bus, Geely, Changan.

The global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market to grow with a CAGR of +5.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicles emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.

China automotive compressed natural gas vehicles industry is concentrated and the top three manufacturers control over 40% of the market share in 2015. Faw-Volkswagen, DPCA and Beijing Hyundai are the leaders in the global compressed natural gas vehicles market. And most top players are joint ventures that have more advanced technology and more funds.

South Central China is the largest plants of CNG vehicles in China with the market share of over 24% in 2015, followed by Northeast and East China, whose market share are 16.98% and 17.12%, respectively. As for the demand, Shandong and Xinjiang are the leading markets.

Passenger Car, Bus, Truck

Operating Vehicle, Family Car

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

