Compressed Natural Gas Market Overall Study Report Analysis 2019-2025

competitive landscape has been included in the report. This comprises companies involved in the CNG business. Value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces model have also been included for both the markets to provide a clear understanding regarding the market dynamics of these industries.

 
Key source segments estimated in this study for the CNG market include associated gas, non-associated gas and natural gas produced using unconventional methods. Major end-users for CNG were identified as light duty vehicles, medium duty/heavy duty buses, medium duty/heavy duty trucks and others. The others vehicle segment encompasses three-wheeler vehicles such as autos and tuk-tuks that use CNG as fuel. The CNG market was analyzed across five geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment for the CNG market.
 
Major drivers, restraints and opportunities of the CNG market were analyzed in detail with supporting graphs and tables. Market attractiveness analysis was also carried out for the market based on geography. In the market attractiveness analysis, the CNG industry was analyzed regionally and ranked based on a number of parameters that directly affect the attractiveness of the market. Market players that supply CNG include Indraprastha Gas Ltd, National Iranian Gas Company and OAO Gazprom. These companies have been profiled in detail. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.
 
CNG Market: Source Analysis
  • Associated Gas
  • Non-Associated Gas
  • Unconventional Methods
CNG Market: End-User Analysis
  • LD Vehicles
  • MD/HD Buses
  • MD/HD Trucks
  • Others 
CNG Market: Regional Analysis
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • The Middle East & Africa
  • South & Central America

