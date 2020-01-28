Comprehensive Report on Education Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market 2020-2026 | Concentrating Top Key Players: SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, Blackbaud, Dell, Epicor Software Corporation, Jenzabar, Ellucian, Unit4 N.V

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a process management software that helps organizations to integrate business management with various automated functions. The education ERP benefits automate admission, reduce back office process, and reduce the total time required for admission process. The improved efficiency, cost-effective benefit, and security of the data are prime assistances of education ERP. However, low level of customization, moving of the data in case of implementation of new ERP, and difficulties in application within devolved organizations are key limitations of education ERP.

The factors driving the growth of the education ERP software market are need for working efficiency and transparency in education sector and acceptance of cloud and mobile applications. Huge growth potential in developing economies due to rapid change in the education and business models is also impelling the growth of education ERP software market. Expanding customer base for education ERP software further fuels the demand of education ERP software market across the globe.

The education ERP market is projected to grow by 2026, at a CAGR of +14% from 2020 to 2026.

Comprehensive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, Blackbaud, Inc., Dell Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Jenzabar, Inc., Ellucian, Inc., Unit4 N.V, Foradian Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Infor, Inc is also provided in this report.

The market is segmented by component, user type, and region, deployment type. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on deployment type, it is classified into cloud and on-premises deployment. By user, it is categorized into kindergarten, primary & secondary education, and higher education. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market segment by Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Education ERP Software Market segment by Application

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

The report also creates a clear picture of the various factors that will drive the global Education Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Service market in the years to come. In order to help company’s spot potential threats and to give them a clear picture of the opportunities that exist in Education Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Service market, the report offers a SWOT analysis of the global market. For the purpose of the study, market analysts have employed rigorous primary and secondary research techniques. This makes the analyses and forecasts more accurate and helps analysts to examine the Education Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Service market from a broader perspective

The target audiences of the education ERP market report are:

Schools and University Bodies

Telecommunication Service Providers

Educationists

Cloud Service Providers

Education Consultants

The current market situation and future prospects of the business sector have also been reviewed. In addition, major strategic operations in the market including item development, mergers and acquisitions, and associations are reviewed. It provides the most important information, such as segmentation for the conductors of the Education Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Service Market, product offerings and business reports

Key Benefits

This report is an extensive analysis of current and potential market trends.

The report contains in depth quantitative analysis of the current and future market estimations through 2020-2026, which helps recognize the appealing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market helps understand the current practices for the better investment decisions.

Key market players within the education ERP market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the global education ERP market.

Extensive analysis of the education ERP market is conducted by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global education ERP market is provided.

