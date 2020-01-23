Comprehensive Report on Corporate Wellness Market 2020-2026 Growth Factors with Top Players like Well Nation, Karelia Health, Virgin Pulse, Kinema Fitness, Marino Wellness, Provant Health Solutions, ComPsych, Wellsource

Corporate wellness is a workplace health program or activity designed to support healthy behavior in the workplace while improving health outcomes of employees. Rising demand for corporate wellness activities due to increased insurance costs that result in financial burden on employers is driving the market. The corporate wellness initiatives target particular health risk factors such as stress, obesity, smoking, diet, lack of exercise, etc.
Corporate wellness programs are designed to support employees understand their health risks, pursue healthy behavior at the workplace, and decrease health care expenditure. Corporate wellness programs consist of health risk assessments, fitness, health screening, weight management, smoking cessation, and nutrition. These programs reduce cost of hospitalization, surgeries, and visits to health care specialists. Moreover, corporate wellness programs increase productivity, decrease absenteeism, and improve quality of life of employees.
The research report of global Corporate Wellness market examines the current and futuristic development estimate of the market. This report offers a complete detail about the Corporate Wellness market which is extremely thrusting in the present market situation. The driving key factors and restraint are given which are capable for its progress and slow down of the market too. The research study is an accumulation of primary and secondary research, which enables the players to have a robust understanding of the overall market.
Companies Profiled in this Report includes,
Well Nation, Karelia Health, Virgin Pulse, Kinema Fitness, Marino Wellness, Provant Health Solutions, ComPsych, Premise Health, Wellness Corporate Solutions, WorkStride, Wellsource, Wisdom Works Group
Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation by Type,
- Health Risk Assessments
- Nutrition and Weight Management
- Smoking Cessation
- Fitness Services
- Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services
- Stress Management
- Health Education Services
- Other Services
Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation by Applications,
- Large private sector businesses
- Midsize private sector businesses
- Small private sector businesses
- Public sector
- Nonprofit organizations
The report is presented in a clear and concise manner so that readers can understand the market structure and dynamics effectively. Recent trends and developments in the global Corporate Wellness market have been analyzed. Opportunities leading to the growth of the market have been analyzed and stated. The report focuses on the global market, and answers some of the most critical questions stakeholders are currently facing across the globe. Information about the size of the market (by the end of the forecast year), companies that are most likely to scale up their competitive abilities, leading segments, and challenges impeding the growth of the market are given.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
– Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Corporate Wellness market.
– Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market
– Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market
– Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies
– Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Corporate Wellness market
Table of Contents
Global Corporate Wellness Market Research Report
Corporate Wellness Market Overview
Global Economic Impact on Industry
Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Global Market Analysis by Application
Cost Analysis
Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Market Effect Factors Analysis
Global Corporate Wellness Market Forecast
