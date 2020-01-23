Comprehensive Report on Corporate Wellness Market 2020-2026 Growth Factors with Top Players like Well Nation, Karelia Health, Virgin Pulse, Kinema Fitness, Marino Wellness, Provant Health Solutions, ComPsych, Wellsource

Corporate wellness is a workplace health program or activity designed to support healthy behavior in the workplace while improving health outcomes of employees. Rising demand for corporate wellness activities due to increased insurance costs that result in financial burden on employers is driving the market. The corporate wellness initiatives target particular health risk factors such as stress, obesity, smoking, diet, lack of exercise, etc.

Corporate wellness programs are designed to support employees understand their health risks, pursue healthy behavior at the workplace, and decrease health care expenditure. Corporate wellness programs consist of health risk assessments, fitness, health screening, weight management, smoking cessation, and nutrition. These programs reduce cost of hospitalization, surgeries, and visits to health care specialists. Moreover, corporate wellness programs increase productivity, decrease absenteeism, and improve quality of life of employees.

Companies Profiled in this Report includes,

Well Nation, Karelia Health, Virgin Pulse, Kinema Fitness, Marino Wellness, Provant Health Solutions, ComPsych, Premise Health, Wellness Corporate Solutions, WorkStride, Wellsource, Wisdom Works Group

Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation by Type,

Health Risk Assessments

Nutrition and Weight Management

Smoking Cessation

Fitness Services

Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services

Stress Management

Health Education Services

Other Services

Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation by Applications,

Large private sector businesses

Midsize private sector businesses

Small private sector businesses

Public sector

Nonprofit organizations

The report is presented in a clear and concise manner so that readers can understand the market structure and dynamics effectively. Recent trends and developments in the global Corporate Wellness market have been analyzed. Opportunities leading to the growth of the market have been analyzed and stated. The report focuses on the global market, and answers some of the most critical questions stakeholders are currently facing across the globe. Information about the size of the market (by the end of the forecast year), companies that are most likely to scale up their competitive abilities, leading segments, and challenges impeding the growth of the market are given.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

– Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Corporate Wellness market.

– Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

– Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

– Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

– Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Corporate Wellness market

Table of Contents

Global Corporate Wellness Market Research Report

Corporate Wellness Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Corporate Wellness Market Forecast

