Compound Semiconductor Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Cree International Quantum Epitaxy PLC., Freescale Semiconductor LM Ericsson Telefon AB, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments

Global Compound Semiconductor Market was valued at USD 72.30 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 186.39 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.63% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Compound Semiconductor Market include:

Cree International Quantum Epitaxy PLC.

Freescale Semiconductor LM Ericsson Telefon AB

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics NV

Infineon Technologies AG