Compound Management Market Research Report 2019 Global Industry Growth and Key Manufacturers Analysis
‘Global Compound Management, 2019 Market Research Report’ is the latest market intelligence on growth drivers, industry and regional trends, competitive landscape scenario as well as upstream and downstream sectors.
According to a new market research study titled ‘Global Compound Management Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2027’.
The global compound management market is expected to reach US$ 691.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 220.19 Mn in 2018. The compound management market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019-2027.
The market is driven by factors such as, rising drug discovery activities incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) for faster drug development process. However, lack of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.
The compound management products are used for sample acquisition, storage with high-throughput compound screening. A modular automated sample storage system is efficiently designed for meeting the needs of the most challenging sample and compound management applications at temperatures to -20°C.
The system can handle a broad range of labware types, which include vials, tubes, and plates, for accommodating current and future workflows. The advantages of system include rapid access storage that is scalable and easy to incorporate with complimentary automation for efficient sample management of growing compound libraries.
Though there are many advantages of compound management the instrument is expensive to acquire. To operate such expensive devices trained professional are required. Companies supplying these devices provide the basic training required to operate. Hence, high price as well as dearth of trained professionals for the handling of these instrument is anticipated to hinder growth of the compound management market.
The report segments the Global Compound Management Market as follows:
Global Compound Management Market – By Product & Services
- Compound/Sample Management Products
- Instruments
- Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems
- Manual Compound/Sample Storage Systems
- Automated Liquid Handling Systems
- Software
- Services
Global Compound Management Market – By Sample Type
- Chemical Compounds
- Biosamples
Global Compound Management Market – By End User
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CRO’s)
- Biobanks
Global Compound Management Market – By Applications
- Drug Discovery
- Gene Synthesis
- Others
Global Compound Management Market— Primary and Secondary Sources
- Department of Biotechnology
- Canadian Institutes of Health Research
- Indian Council of Medical Research
- Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations
- Association of the Italian Pharmaceutical Industry
- Bio Industry Association
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Key Takeaways
- Research Methodology
- Compound Management Market Landscape
- Compound Management Market– Key Industry Dynamics
- Compound Management Market– Global Analysis
- Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Product & Services
- Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Sample Type
- Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Application
- Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By End User
- Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis
- Industry Landscape
- Compound Management Market, Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
