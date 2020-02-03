Compound Management Market Research Report 2019 Global Industry Growth and Key Manufacturers Analysis

‘Global Compound Management, 2019 Market Research Report’ is the latest market intelligence on growth drivers, industry and regional trends, competitive landscape scenario as well as upstream and downstream sectors.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Global Compound Management Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2027’.

The global compound management market is expected to reach US$ 691.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 220.19 Mn in 2018. The compound management market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by factors such as, rising drug discovery activities incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) for faster drug development process. However, lack of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The compound management products are used for sample acquisition, storage with high-throughput compound screening. A modular automated sample storage system is efficiently designed for meeting the needs of the most challenging sample and compound management applications at temperatures to -20°C.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3262335?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

The system can handle a broad range of labware types, which include vials, tubes, and plates, for accommodating current and future workflows. The advantages of system include rapid access storage that is scalable and easy to incorporate with complimentary automation for efficient sample management of growing compound libraries.

Though there are many advantages of compound management the instrument is expensive to acquire. To operate such expensive devices trained professional are required. Companies supplying these devices provide the basic training required to operate. Hence, high price as well as dearth of trained professionals for the handling of these instrument is anticipated to hinder growth of the compound management market.

The report segments the Global Compound Management Market as follows:

Global Compound Management Market – By Product & Services

Compound/Sample Management Products Instruments Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems Manual Compound/Sample Storage Systems Automated Liquid Handling Systems Software

Services

Global Compound Management Market – By Sample Type

Chemical Compounds

Biosamples

Global Compound Management Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CRO’s)

Biobanks

Global Compound Management Market – By Applications

Drug Discovery

Gene Synthesis

Others

Global Compound Management Market— Primary and Secondary Sources

Department of Biotechnology

Canadian Institutes of Health Research

Indian Council of Medical Research

Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations

Association of the Italian Pharmaceutical Industry

Bio Industry Association



Get Discount of this Report @: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3262335?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Compound Management Market Landscape Compound Management Market– Key Industry Dynamics Compound Management Market– Global Analysis Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Product & Services Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Sample Type Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Application Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By End User Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Compound Management Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

Buy Now @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/checkout/sales/1673?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Big Market Research

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

Email: [email protected]