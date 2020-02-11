Composites Market Growing Industry, Opportunities and Business Analysis Report 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled Composites Market by Fiber (Carbon Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Composites, & Others), Resin (Thermosetting Composites and Thermoplastic Composites), Manufacturing Process (Layup, Filament, Injection Molding, Pultrusion, Compression Molding, RTM, & Others), and Application (Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Wind Energy, Pipes & Tanks, Marines, & Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global market size Composites is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Toray Industries, Teijin Limited, and Owens Corning are also provided in this report. The target end users for these companies can be categorized as automotive, aerospace, construction, and wind energy related companies such as BMW, Ford, Bell Helicopter, Boeing, Mercedes-Benz, and Vestas.

COMPOSITES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber Composites

Glass Fiber Composites

Others

By Resin Type

Thermosetting Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

By Manufacturing Type

Layup

Filament

Injection Molding

Pultrusion

Compression Molding

RTM

Others

Construction & Composites

By Application

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Wind Energy

Pipes and Tanks

Marines

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Africa Rest of LAMEA





