Composite Pallet Market – Future Need Assessment 2019 – 2027

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Composite Pallet market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Composite Pallet market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Composite Pallet market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Composite Pallet market report:

What opportunities are present for the Composite Pallet market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Composite Pallet ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Composite Pallet being utilized?

How many units of Composite Pallet is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Competitive Landscape

Pfeifer Group

Founded in 1948, Pfeifer Group is headquartered in Fabrikstrasse, Switzerland, Europe. The company manufactures and distributes a wide range of wood, and provides plywood, formwork girders, lumber, swan timber, pallet blocks, solid wood panels, and wood briquettes. In 2016, the company acquired Holzindustrie Chanovice s.r.o., a timber industry from its parent company, the Haas Group. The company has its production sites in Europe in Imst, Kundl, Unterbernbach, Uelzen, Lauterbach, Schlitz, Trhanov, and Chanovice.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Incorporated in 1952, Bastian Solutions, Inc. is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, the U.S. The company designs, produce, and sells material handling equipment as well as information systems connected with proven operational strategies. The company offers conveyors, lift, load, and work positioners, carts, dollies, trucks, and moving equipment, bins, totes, and pallets, workstations & workbenches, safety equipment & ergonomic matting, casters, storage, shelving, and racking, etc. Moreover, the company provides various technologies, such as order fulfillment, sortation, picking technologies, WMS & WCS, automated guided vehicles, and mobile robotics. The company provides it products and services to various industries, including industrial distribution, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, retail & apparel, and third party logistics. The company has presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

LOSCAM

Based in Hong Kong, China, LOSCAM has over 77 years of experience in designing and manufacturing returnable package handling solutions and equipment. The company offers pallets, cages, collars & lids, crates, bins, IBC, and transporting, distributing, and retailing products. It provides various solutions to its clients in retail, hardware, consumer products, automotive, agriculture, horticulture, and industrial sectors, globally. The company has offices in more than 23 countries across the Asia Pacific region.

Major companies operating in the global composite pallet market include Flo-Pallet Inc., Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co., ltd, RM2. International, LOSCAM, Schoeller Allibert, CABKA Group, German Plant Experience Pty Ltd (RHINO), Pfeifer Group, Bastian Solutions, Inc., and Millwood, Inc.

The global composite pallets market is fragmented, owing to the presence of various composite and wooden composite pallet manufacturers, pallet pooling firms, pallet recycling specialists, and pallet management companies. The level of competition between the payers in the market is high, and producers are focusing on introducing new technologies and providing personalized products to customers. Moreover, a number of payers are adopting strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain competitive edge in the global market.

Global Composite Pallet Market – Driver

Rising Consumer Spending on Infrastructural Activities

The global composite pallet market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast year due to rise in consumer expenditure on infrastructural activities and recovery of various industries, such as housing and construction. Moreover, improving global economy is driving consumer spending on construction and housing activities, which is likely to boost the demand for composite pallets in the near future.

Global Composite Pallet Market – Segmentation

The global composite pallet market can be segmented based on:

Application

Region

Composite Pallet Market, by Application

In terms of application, the global composite pallet market can be segregated into:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Metal & Machinery

Construction

Others

The report on the global composite pallet market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

The Composite Pallet market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Composite Pallet market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Composite Pallet market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Composite Pallet market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Composite Pallet market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Composite Pallet market in terms of value and volume.

The Composite Pallet report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

