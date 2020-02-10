Companion Diagnostics Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2019-2026

The global companion diagnostics market generated $1,678 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $6,452 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Companion diagnostic is a medical device, often an in-vitro device that provides information essential for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug or biological product. These tests help a health care professional to determine patients who can benefit from a particular therapeutic product, identify patients at increased risk of severe side effects as a result of the treatment with a particular therapeutic product as well as achieve improved safety or effectiveness.

The companion diagnostics market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to growth in demand for advanced therapies, rise in R&D activities to develop low cost & highly efficient drugs, increase in awareness in personalized medicines and surge in demand for cost effective diagnosis are some factors that majorly drive the market growth.

Request For Report sample @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13205

The global companion diagnostics market is segmented based on technology, indication, and region. Based on technology, the market is categorized as immunohistochemistry, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next Generation Sequencing (NGS), in situ hybridization, and others. On the basis of indication, it is segmented into oncology, neurology, and others. Oncology is further classified into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Request For Report Discounts @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13205

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology Type

• Immunohistochemistry

• Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

• Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• In situ hybridization

• Others

Indication

• Oncology

o Lung cancer

o Colorectal cancer

o Breast cancer

o Blood cancer

o Others

• Neurology

• Others

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Abbott Laboratories Molecular, Inc.

• Agilent (Dako Denmark A/S)

• ARUP Laboratories, Inc.

• BioMerieux SA

• Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

• Foundation Medicine, Inc.

• Myriad Genetics, Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Roche (Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies Corporation)

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/13205/Single