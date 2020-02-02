Companion Diagnostics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Companion Diagnostics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Companion Diagnostics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Companion Diagnostics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Companion Diagnostics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Companion Diagnostics industry situations. According to the research, the Companion Diagnostics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Companion Diagnostics market.

Global Companion Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.30 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.78% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Companion Diagnostics Market include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

BiomÃ©rieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Illumina

Myriad Genetics

Arup Laboratories

Sysmex Corporation

Hologic

Novartis AG

Almac Group