Companion Animal Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutics Market Comprehensive Survey 2017 – 2025

Notable Developments

The global companion animal postoperative pain management therapeutics market features a competitive landscape with several notable players. The leading players in the global market include names such as Norbrook, Ceva, Elanco, Bayer AG, and Zoetis among others. These players in the global companion animal postoperative pain management therapeutics market are constantly engaging into the activities of research and development to produce new and innovative drugs. Moreover, government across the globe are providing good amount of funding for the development of drugs. This too is helping the market players to grow.

In June 2019, Ceva Polchem announced consolidation of its business operation in Laval, France. The company has established a global hub for innovation in the domain of companion animal health.

Global Companion Animal Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutics Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are multiple factors that are helping to drive the growth of the global companion animal postoperative pain management therapeutics market. One of the key driving factors for the growth of the global market has been the recent surge in the number of pet surgeries, particularly dental and orthopedic surgeries. Due to this there has been a growing demand for animal postoperative pain management therapeutics which is thus driving the growth of the global market. Moreover, the growing prevalence of periodontal disorders and infections are also expected to fuel the growth of the global companion animal postoperative pain management therapeutics market in the coming years of the forecast period.

Another important factor for the growth of the global companion animal postoperative pain management therapeutics market has been the increasing disposable income of the pet owners. This has led to them taking an extra good care of the pets and providing them with high end therapeutics and animal care options. This too is expected to help the companion animal postoperative pain management therapeutics market to reach new heights.

Global Companion Animal Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutics Market – Geographical Outlook

The global market for companion animal postoperative pain management therapeutics has a geographical landscape that features five major regions. These regions are Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Of these, currently, the global companion animal postoperative pain management therapeutics market is dominated by the regional segment of North America. The market is expected to continue its dominance over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The growth of the companion animal postoperative pain management therapeutics market in North America can be primarily attributed to the increasing government initiatives about the postoperative pain management of animals. In addition to this, a favorable healthcare infrastructure in the region is also responsible for driving the growth of the market. Increasing number of pet ownership in the region coupled with growing demand for more effective animal healthcare systems is also helping to drive the growth of the market in the North America region. The Asia Pacific segment is expected to witness a steady growth in the coming few years.

