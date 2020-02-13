Compact Construction Equipment Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2026

Global Compact Construction Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 11.7 Billion by 2026 from US$ 6.4 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 6.93%. Compact Construction Equipment Market is segmented by equipment, end user industry, application, and region. Based on equipment, compact construction equipment market is classified by excavator, skid steer loader, backhoe loader, and others. Backhoe loader is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to adoption of its application. On the basis of end user industry, compact construction equipment market is divided by construction, agriculture, mining & metal, and others.

Construction segment is estimated boost the market during forecast period due to rising construction activities & projects and infrastructure improvements. In terms of application, compact construction equipment market is segmented into material handling, excavation, loading, and others. Loading is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to increased construction activities and construction industries.

Major driving factors of the compact construction equipment market are rising number of new technology attachments, rising construction industries, increasing infrastructure developments and housing projects as population is raised, increasing demand for small size equipment, reliable, improved productivity, and cost effective for construction, rising technological innovations such as GPS tracking in equipment is booming the market, rise demand for speed up the tasks, increasing automation, versatility, light weight, and easy to operate & transport and at same time fluctuation in fuel price and lack of skill operators will hamper the market.

In terms of region, compact construction equipment market is fragmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to increasing need of new infrastructure as population is raised and rising construction activities and project in this region. Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in compact construction equipment market are Caterpillar, Inc., New Holland, Case, Mustang, Ditch Witch, Gehl, Vermeer,King Manufacturing Company, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., JCB, Inc., John Deere, King Machinery, Komatsu, Mustang, Sany, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Volvo, and XCMG.

• Caterpillar, Inc. • New Holland • Case • Mustang • Ditch Witch • Gehl • Vermeer • King Manufacturing Company, Inc. • Komatsu Ltd. • JCB, Inc. • John Deere • King Machinery • Komatsu • Mustang • Sany • Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. • Volvo • XCMG

