Community Cloud Market – Recent Industry Size, Trends and Developments

During the last few years, cloud technology has gained tremendous importance leading to the rapid growth in use of cloud technology in various industry verticals. Industries manage and rely on huge amount of data for the quality performance and services. Shared cloud model is a new trend being followed by many companies. Along with it, many government offices across the globe are spending significant amount on the adoption of these technologies. For instance, agencies and government organizations such as Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and General Service Administration (GSA) have already started investment and use of commodity cloud technology. Thus, the adoption of the community cloud technology is expected to increase in coming years. The community cloud technologies are developed with the use of cloud computing technologies. Increasing need for single regulatory and network security norm across the globe is significant factor for the growth of this market. As the community cloud technology model is based on shared cost model, the market has huge scope in small and medium sized businesses such as healthcare and clinical verticals. The small and medium scale business prefer the community cloud model over traditional cloud technology model to gain profit and achieve economies of scale in short time span.

Global demand for high performance with low latency infrastructure is a significant driving factor for community cloud technology market. Along with it, achieving economies of scale by use of shared cost model, shared concerns for data redundancy, security and compliance, and green computing initiative for reducing number of servers are some of the factors leading to the adoption of community cloud technology market.

Security concerns toward the enterprise data in a shared environment is a restraining factor for the growth of this market. In coming years, government initiatives for adoption of community cloud technology in private and public sector and investment in cloud technology by research and education sector are expected to fuel the growth of this market.

Community cloud market is segmented on the basis of professional services, components, application, verticals and geography. On the basis of professional services the market is segmented into training support services, maintenance support services, regulation and compliance services, customer/public portal services, consulting support services and other services. Community cloud market is segmented on the basis of component into hardware and software. Hardware used in these systems are server, storage components and networking peripherals.