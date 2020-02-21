Community And Individual Services Global Market Forecast To 2022

The Business Research Company’s Community And Individual Services Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The community and individual services market expected to reach a value of nearly $1399.9 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the community and individual services market is due to establishment of food banks in developed nations, and increasing public funding to support social initiatives.

The community and individual services market consists of the revenues from community and individual services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide non-residential social assistance to children and youth, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and all other individuals and families or collect, prepare, and deliver food for the needy; provide short-term emergency shelter, temporary residential shelter, transitional housing, volunteer construction or repair of low-cost housing, and/or repair of homes for individuals or families in need; or provide food, shelter, clothing, medical relief, resettlement, and counselling to victims of domestic or international disasters or conflicts (e.g., wars).

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2242&type=smp

Major players in the global community and individual services market include Unicef, CARE International, Médecins Sans Frontières, World Food Programme, and Feeding America.

The global community and individual services market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The aged community and individual services market is segmented into community food, housing, and relief services, and individual and family services.

By Geography – The global community and individual services is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific’s community and individual services market accounts for the largest share in the global community and individual services market.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2242

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/