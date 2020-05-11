Commercial Vehicle Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction 2020 to 2026

Global Commercial Vehicle Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Commercial Vehicle industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

North America was the largest region in the global commercial vehicle market, accounting for 66% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 17% of the global commercial vehicle market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global commercial vehicle market.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Trucks, Buses, Coaches

Companies Mentioned: Daimler AG, Volvo Group, Man Truck & Bus, Hino Motors, Scania

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Truck manufacturing companies are now using alternative drive systems to produce environmentally friendly low carbon emission trucks. Alternative drive systems are hydrogen-powered, electric or hybrid vehicles. They have significantly low carbon emissions, make use of renewable fuels and lower fuel costs by up to 50%. For example, Mercedes-Benz manufactures trucks with alternative drive systems using biogas as fuel, thus making them sustainable, inexpensive and CO2 neutral. Daimler has the worlds largest truck fleet with hybrid drives. Hybrid trucks are being commercially used in North America, Europe and Japan.

The commercial vehicles manufacturing market consists of sales of commercial vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce complete light trucks and utility vehicles such as light duty vans, minivans, pick-up trucks and sports utility vehicles, and complete heavy duty trucks, buses, coaches, heavy duty motor homes and other special purpose heavy duty motor vehicles for highway use.

