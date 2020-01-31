Commercial Telematics Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2029

Companies profiled in this report include MiX Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Verizon Communications Inc., WirelessCar AB, ORBCOMM Inc., Masternaut Limited, TomTom N.V., Trimble Navigation Limited, and OnStar LLC.

The global commercial telematics market is categorized into the following segments:

Commercial Telematics Market, by Type OEM Telematics Embedded OEM Systems Hybrid OEM Systems

Aftermarket Telematics Embedded Aftermarket Telematics Portable Aftermarket Telematics

Commercial Telematics Market, by Application Fleet / Asset Management

Satellite Navigation

Infotainment

Insurance Telematics

Telehealth Solutions

Remote Alarm and Monitoring

Others Commercial Telematics Market, by End-use Industry Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Construction

Government and Utilities

Insurance

Manufacturing Commercial Telematics Market, by Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Commercial Telematics market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Commercial Telematics market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.

